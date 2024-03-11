Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hirlehey and Clancy [Image 2 of 2]

    Hirlehey and Clancy

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen 1st Lt. Meghan Hirlehey, a pilot and Tech. Sgt. Kevin Clancy, a crew chief assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing are shown in multiple images during their career. Clancy, was provided the opportunity to marshal his daughter, Hirlehey, as she flew her first mission as a pilot at the 171st. (U.S. Air National Guard illustration by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover) (The following images were cropped excessively to emphasize the theme.The top left photo is when Clancy witnessed Hirlehey (then Clancy) graduated basic training, the top right photo is from the day Hirlehey first flew a mission at the 171st. The middle left photo is when Hirlehey started her training to become a licensed pilot, the middle right photo is the day Hirlehey graduated and earned her wings as a pilot. The bottom left photo is early in Clancy’s career when he’s first iteration of nose art was painted onto an aircraft, the bottom right photo was capture the final mission Clancy served in support of Operation NOBLE DEFENDER. Hirlehey posed for a photo that is graphically placed overtop of the chevron of images. A KC-135 was scaled and added to the top of the photo. A 171ARW logo in the style of Top Gun: Maverick motion picture logo was added at the bottom. An orange overlay was placed over the lower portion of the background image.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 13:33
    Photo ID: 8285981
    VIRIN: 240313-Z-EY983-2001
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hirlehey and Clancy [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Recruiting Bunch
    Hirlehey and Clancy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT