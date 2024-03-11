Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen 1st Lt. Meghan Hirlehey, a pilot and Tech. Sgt. Kevin Clancy, a crew chief assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing are shown in multiple images during their career. Clancy, was provided the opportunity to marshal his daughter, Hirlehey, as she flew her first mission as a pilot at the 171st. (U.S. Air National Guard illustration by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover) (The following images were cropped excessively to emphasize the theme.The top left photo is when Clancy witnessed Hirlehey (then Clancy) graduated basic training, the top right photo is from the day Hirlehey first flew a mission at the 171st. The middle left photo is when Hirlehey started her training to become a licensed pilot, the middle right photo is the day Hirlehey graduated and earned her wings as a pilot. The bottom left photo is early in Clancy’s career when he’s first iteration of nose art was painted onto an aircraft, the bottom right photo was capture the final mission Clancy served in support of Operation NOBLE DEFENDER. Hirlehey posed for a photo that is graphically placed overtop of the chevron of images. A KC-135 was scaled and added to the top of the photo. A 171ARW logo in the style of Top Gun: Maverick motion picture logo was added at the bottom. An orange overlay was placed over the lower portion of the background image.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 13:33 Photo ID: 8285981 VIRIN: 240313-Z-EY983-2001 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 2.27 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hirlehey and Clancy [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.