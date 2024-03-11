Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Recruiting Bunch [Image 1 of 2]

    The Recruiting Bunch

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing Recruiting and Retention team posed individually for local recruitment posters. Top, from left, Master Sgt. Alex Wagner, Tech. Sgt. Ronnie Massengill, Tech. Sgt. Keira Washington, middle, from left, Staff Sgt. Alexandra Paes, Tech. Sgt. Michael Gallucci, bottom, from left, Master Sgt. Benjamin Price, Master Sgt. Jose Moran, and Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo Illustration by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover) (The background was removed from each Airmen and replaced with blue. Black lines separate the photos of the individual Airmen, text was added overtop of the middle of the image and the bottom right of the frame onto of a black overlay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 13:33
    Photo ID: 8285980
    VIRIN: 240313-Z-EY983-1001
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Recruiting Bunch [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Recruiting Bunch
    Hirlehey and Clancy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT