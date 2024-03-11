NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 2, 2024) - Vice Adm. Daniel “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces, speaks to Sailors assigned to the “Grey Knights” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, March 2, 2024. Cheever visited VP-46 as part of his tours at NAS Sigonella to speak to Sailors about ways to improve work conditions to increase warfighting efficacy. Cheever visited NAS Sigonella to tour various hangar spaces, speak with Sailors, and participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new hangar opening. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8285978
|VIRIN:
|240302-N-AN659-4002
|Resolution:
|1500x1002
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VADM Cheever visits VP-46 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT