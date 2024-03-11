The 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red team works together during the annual weapons load competition March 8, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The quick paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon Blue team against the F-15 Eagle Red team in a test of knowledge, proficiency, speed and skill for year-end bragging rights. The winners will be announced during a ceremony in April. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

