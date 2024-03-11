Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual weapons load competition [Image 2 of 9]

    Annual weapons load competition

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.            

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red team works together during the annual weapons load competition March 8, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The quick paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon Blue team against the F-15 Eagle Red team in a test of knowledge, proficiency, speed and skill for year-end bragging rights. The winners will be announced during a ceremony in April. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    This work, Annual weapons load competition [Image 9 of 9], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

