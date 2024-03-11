Georgian and Spanish special operations forces soldiers push off from the dock after executing a visit, board, search, and seizure operation during Trojan Footprint 24

Georgian and Spanish special operations forces soldiers push off from the dock after executing a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) operation during a situational training exercise (STX) as part of Trojan Footprint 24 near Batumi, Georgia, March 12, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint 24 is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and stability. NATO partners are an integral part of Alliance success that is critical to the Alliance’s ability to project stability beyond our borders. By participating in military operations together, we demonstrate our shared commitment to security in the Black Sea region through interoperability with NATO. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)

