    Georgian and Spanish special operations forces soldiers participate in a visit, board, search, and seizure during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 6 of 7]

    Georgian and Spanish special operations forces soldiers participate in a visit, board, search, and seizure during Trojan Footprint 24

    GEORGIA

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cahugh Giles 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Georgian and Spanish special operations forces soldiers discuss the situation with a Marine assigned to U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) during a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) operation in a situational training exercise (STX) during Trojan Footprint 24 near Batumi, Georgia, March 12, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint 24 is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and stability. NATO partners are an integral part of Alliance success that is critical to the Alliance’s ability to project stability beyond our borders. By participating in military operations together, we demonstrate our shared commitment to security in the Black Sea region through interoperability with NATO. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)

    This work, Georgian and Spanish special operations forces soldiers participate in a visit, board, search, and seizure during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Cahugh Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Special Operation Command Europe
    SOFinEurope
    LSGE
    TrojanFootprint24
    TFP24

