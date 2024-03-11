Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gunston Hall conducts small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24 [Image 12 of 13]

    USS Gunston Hall conducts small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Finnish Marines, assigned to Nyland Brigade, walk up a ramp in the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), after unloading gear during small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24, March 12, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    small boat operations
    USS Gunston Hall
    LSD 44
    Steadfast Defender 24
    CB90-class assault craft

