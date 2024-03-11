Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR homecoming for C Co. 1-143d Infantry (Airborne) and the 110th Public Affairs Detachment [Image 20 of 20]

    KFOR homecoming for C Co. 1-143d Infantry (Airborne) and the 110th Public Affairs Detachment

    WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Deirdre Salvas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    The Rhode Island Army National Guard and approximately 300 loved ones, welcomed home nearly 100 soldiers from the 110th Public Affairs Detachment and C Co. 1-143d Infantry (Airborne) after a ten-month deployment to Kosovo, March 9, 2024, at the Warwick Armory, Warwick, RI. They were deployed in support of Operation Joint Guardian, a NATO peacekeeping mission under the Kosovo Force (KFOR). KFOR’s mission is to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement in Kosovo in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Deirdre Salvas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 23:56
    Photo ID: 8284655
    VIRIN: 240309-Z-SW662-1073
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: WARWICK, RI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    KFOR
    Public Affairs
    Kosovo
    Airborne

