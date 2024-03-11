KFOR homecoming for C Co. 1-143d Infantry (Airborne) and the 110th Public Affairs Detachment

The Rhode Island Army National Guard and approximately 300 loved ones, welcomed home nearly 100 soldiers from the 110th Public Affairs Detachment and C Co. 1-143d Infantry (Airborne) after a ten-month deployment to Kosovo, March 9, 2024, at the Warwick Armory, Warwick, RI. They were deployed in support of Operation Joint Guardian, a NATO peacekeeping mission under the Kosovo Force (KFOR). KFOR’s mission is to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement in Kosovo in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Deirdre Salvas)

