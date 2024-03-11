Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Bring Cheer and Support to Troops in South Korea [Image 8 of 8]

    Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Bring Cheer and Support to Troops in South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Military service members and civilians stationed in Area I welcomed the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to the Republic of Korea during the USO’s 85th tour, South Korea, Feb. 25 and 26. Military service members and their families were treated to a world-class performance on each installation, which concluded with audience members receiving signed autographs and getting to take pictures with the cheerleaders. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 22:09
    Photo ID: 8284605
    VIRIN: 240225-A-BW769-3420
