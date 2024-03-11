Military service members and civilians stationed in Area I welcomed the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to the Republic of Korea during the USO’s 85th tour, South Korea, Feb. 25 and 26. Military service members and their families were treated to a world-class performance on each installation, which concluded with audience members receiving signed autographs and getting to take pictures with the cheerleaders. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 22:09
|Photo ID:
|8284605
|VIRIN:
|240225-A-BW769-3420
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|956.89 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Bring Cheer and Support to Troops in South Korea [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
