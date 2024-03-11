Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Bring Cheer and Support to Troops in South Korea

Military service members and civilians stationed in Area I welcomed the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to the Republic of Korea during the USO’s 85th tour, South Korea, Feb. 25 and 26. Military service members and their families were treated to a world-class performance on each installation, which concluded with audience members receiving signed autographs and getting to take pictures with the cheerleaders. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

