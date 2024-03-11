Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Bring Cheer and Support to Troops in South Korea

Photo By Pfc. Bryson Walker | Military service members and civilians stationed in Area I welcomed the Dallas Cowboys...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Bryson Walker | Military service members and civilians stationed in Area I welcomed the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to the Republic of Korea during the USO’s 85th tour, South Korea, Feb. 25 and 26. Military service members and their families were treated to a world-class performance on each installation, which concluded with audience members receiving signed autographs and getting to take pictures with the cheerleaders. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Bryson Walker) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, South Korea – Military service members and civilians stationed in Area I welcomed the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to the Republic of Korea during the USO’s 85th tour, South Korea, Feb. 25 and 26.



South Korea was special for the cheerleaders because it was the first country they visited when they started touring with the USO in 1979. “America’s Sweethearts” signed autographs, met with troops, learned about U.S. military history in Korea, and became familiar with Soldier life during the Korea-wide tour; which also included several activities on Camp Walker in Daegu and Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek earlier in the week.



“We are excited to continue the 44-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders touring South Korea, the site of the first Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders tour in 1979,” said Jennifer Wahlquist, Vice President of the USO’s Global Entertainment Division.



Military service members and their families were treated to a world-class performance on each installation, which concluded with audience members receiving signed autographs and getting to take pictures with the cheerleaders.



One highlight of this year’s tour included a trip to Camp Bonifas, a United Nations Command military post located just 400 meters from the southern boundary of the Republic of Korea’s Demilitarized Zone.



“This tour allows us to show those on the front lines of freedom how much their service and sacrifice means to us back home. We are honored to be able to help strengthen the well-being of those serving in our military and their families in Korea where service members are either separated from their families, or, if accompanied, are a long way from home,” said Wahlquist.



The cheer team received a briefing from UNC that highlighted the importance of maintaining a U.S. presence in the Republic of Korea, describing notable activity in the area since the armistice first went into effect in 1953.



“Most service members serving in Area I and II are on what’s known as a hardship tour,” said Stanley James, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey acting public affairs director. “This means that they are unaccompanied, without their families. Events like this that boost morale were truly appreciated by everyone who got to meet and interact with the cheerleaders during their visit.”



Additional highlights from the Camp Casey tour included the cheerleaders signing a commemorative poster at Camp Casey’s USO to hang next to one autographed by their predecessors. The ladies were also treated to an authentic Soldier breakfast at Casey Main and Thunder Dining Facility on Feb. 26 before meeting military healthcare professionals at the Troop Medical Center.



The team supports various tours around the globe annually, showing their continued support for our troops.