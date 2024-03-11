Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 24: JGSDF and Third Nation Observers visit USS America

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joshua Culver, right, the executive officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, briefs to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Ryoji Takemoto, left, the commanding general of the Ground Component Command, and senior leadership with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, about the Air Combat Element during a tour aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) for Iron Fist 24, in the Western Pacific, March 11, 2023. Senior leadership with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and third nation observers visited USS America to observe and discuss operations and integration regarding Exercise Iron Fist. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8284520
    VIRIN: 240311-M-NG717-1045
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 24: JGSDF and Third Nation Observers visit USS America [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Abigail Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

