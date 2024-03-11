Iron Fist 24: JGSDF and Third Nation Observers visit USS America

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Ryoji Takemoto, left, the commanding general of the Ground Component Command, and senior leadership with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force receive a tour aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) for Iron Fist 24, in the Western Pacific, March 11, 2023. Senior leadership with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and third nation observers visited USS America to observe and discuss operations and integration regarding Exercise Iron Fist. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

