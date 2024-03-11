USS Essex In-Port Operations

Senior Chief Operations Specialist Daryl Ellis assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2) receives his reenlistment certificate during his reenlistment ceremony aboard Essex, in San Diego, March 12, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emmanuel D. Mathews)
