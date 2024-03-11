Senior Chief Operations Specialist Daryl Ellis, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), takes an oath during his reenlistment ceremony aboard Essex, in San Diego, March 12, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emmanuel D. Mathews)
|03.12.2024
|03.12.2024 19:52
|8284451
|240312-N-EY279-1008
|4855x3642
|1.25 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
