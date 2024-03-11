Senior Advisor to Deputy Chief for HAF/A3 talks ACE, ADC

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Pete Bulinski, left, 58th Airlift Squadron commander, showcases the 58th AS building to Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, center, commander of Air Education and Training Command, Dr. Sandeep Mulgund, right, Headquarters Air Force senior advisor to the deputy chief of staff for operations, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 7, 2024. Mulgund visited Altus as part of his integration with AETC’s leaders regarding the various training missions and curricula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

