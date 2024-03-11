Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Advisor to Deputy Chief for HAF/A3 talks ACE, ADC [Image 3 of 3]

    Senior Advisor to Deputy Chief for HAF/A3 talks ACE, ADC

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Pete Bulinski, left, 58th Airlift Squadron commander, showcases the 58th AS building to Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, center, commander of Air Education and Training Command, Dr. Sandeep Mulgund, right, Headquarters Air Force senior advisor to the deputy chief of staff for operations, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 7, 2024. Mulgund visited Altus as part of his integration with AETC’s leaders regarding the various training missions and curricula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 15:38
    Photo ID: 8283872
    VIRIN: 240307-F-KL977-5394
    Resolution: 5712x3808
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    This work, Senior Advisor to Deputy Chief for HAF/A3 talks ACE, ADC [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Altus Air Force Base
    AETC
    58th AS
    Headquarters Air Force senior advisor to the deputy chief of staff for operations

