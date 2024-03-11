Senior Advisor to Deputy Chief for HAF/A3 talks ACE, ADC

Dr. Sandeep Mulgund, Headquarters Air Force senior advisor to the deputy chief of staff for operations, delivers a brief about agile combat employment to the Airmen of the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 7, 2024. During Mulgund’s visit to both Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph and Altus, he discussed subjects within his areas of expertise, which include command and control, operations in the information environment, and agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

