Raising CANES

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia – (February 27, 2024) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Tristian Haag tests Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) equipment prior to installation aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien Kenney)

