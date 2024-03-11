Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raising CANES

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darien Kenney 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia – (February 27, 2024) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Tristian Haag tests Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) equipment prior to installation aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien Kenney)

    This work, Raising CANES [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Darien Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Information Systems Technician
    CANES
    Newport News Shipbuilding
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

