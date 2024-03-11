NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia – (February 27, 2024) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Tristian Haag tests Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) equipment prior to installation aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 14:11
|Photo ID:
|8283737
|VIRIN:
|240227-N-NU634-8112
|Resolution:
|2835x4260
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raising CANES [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Darien Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
