Capt. Terence Sharpe, 96th Medical Group, helps a wingman secure his protective gear during a base readiness exercise Feb. 29, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The two-week-long exercise evaluated the base’s ability to survive and operate in wartime and contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)

