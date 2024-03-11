Capt. Terence Sharpe, 96th Medical Group, helps a wingman secure his protective gear during a base readiness exercise Feb. 29, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The two-week-long exercise evaluated the base’s ability to survive and operate in wartime and contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8283195
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-NV708-5003
|Resolution:
|3000x2071
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Protective gear & actions [Image 10 of 10], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT