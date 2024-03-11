Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protective gear & actions [Image 1 of 10]

    Protective gear &amp; actions

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman William Rogers, 96th Security Forces Squadron, takes a drink of water through his gas mask during a base readiness exercise Feb. 29, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The two-week-long exercise evaluated the base’s ability to survive and operate in wartime and contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 11:05
    Photo ID: 8283194
    VIRIN: 240229-F-NV708-5001
    Resolution: 3000x2052
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protective gear & actions [Image 10 of 10], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    eglin
    protective gear
    exercise
    readiness

