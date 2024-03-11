Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hammer Forge! [Image 18 of 27]

    Hammer Forge!

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 15th Engineer Battalion conducts shuttle sprints as part of the Combat Fitness Test during the Hammer Forge Leader Certification Exercise at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar. 11, 2024. Hammer Forge builds espirit de corps amongst the leaders in the Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 09:25
    Photo ID: 8282926
    VIRIN: 240311-A-XB890-1045
    Resolution: 5179x7768
    Size: 23.82 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hammer Forge! [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    21stTSC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

