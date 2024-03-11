A U.S. Soldier assigned to 15th Engineer Battalion carries sandbags as part of the Combat Fitness Test during the Hammer Forge Leader Certification Exercise at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar. 11, 2024. Hammer Forge builds espirit de corps amongst the leaders in the Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

