U.S. Air Force loadmasters inspect humanitarian aid loaded aboard a HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 8, 2024. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8282563
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-YD471-1109
|Resolution:
|3880x5832
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. HC-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
