U.S. HC-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza

U.S. Air Force loadmasters inspect humanitarian aid loaded aboard a HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 8, 2024. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

