    U.S. HC-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. HC-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Roland 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force loadmasters inspect humanitarian aid loaded aboard a HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 8, 2024. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 05:20
    Photo ID: 8282563
    VIRIN: 240308-F-YD471-1109
    Resolution: 3880x5832
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. HC-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. HC-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza
    U.S. HC-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza

    TAGS

    Airlift
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Humanitarian
    HC-130J Combat King II
    GazaHA

