    U.S. HC-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. HC-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Roland 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force loadmasters load pallets of humanitarian aid destined for an airdrop over Gaza aboard a HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 8, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Airlift
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Humanitarian
    HC-130J Combat King II
    GazaHA

