U.S. HC-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza

U.S. Air Force loadmasters load pallets of humanitarian aid destined for an airdrop over Gaza aboard a HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 8, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

