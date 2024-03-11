Col. Eric Swenson briefs visitors during Lahaina site visit

Col. Eric Swenson, Hawai’I Wildfires Recovery mission commander, gives a briefing of the disaster recovery mission assignments USACE is executing during a FEMA site-visit of the impacted areas of Lahaina, March 7, 2024.



Distinguished visitors included Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, U.S. Fire Administration and Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, Under Secretary for Science and Technology, DHS.



To date, the USACE team has cleared debris from over 240 residential properties and has started commercial debris removal. The debris mission is expected to be completed by Jan. 2025.

