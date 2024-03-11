Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Eric Swenson briefs visitors during Lahaina site visit [Image 1 of 3]

    Col. Eric Swenson briefs visitors during Lahaina site visit

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Col. Eric Swenson, Hawai’I Wildfires Recovery mission commander, gives a briefing of the disaster recovery mission assignments USACE is executing during a FEMA site-visit of the impacted areas of Lahaina, March 7, 2024.

    Distinguished visitors included Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, U.S. Fire Administration and Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, Under Secretary for Science and Technology, DHS.

    To date, the USACE team has cleared debris from over 240 residential properties and has started commercial debris removal. The debris mission is expected to be completed by Jan. 2025.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 22:12
    Photo ID: 8282314
    VIRIN: 240307-A-VM618-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 791.07 KB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Eric Swenson briefs visitors during Lahaina site visit [Image 3 of 3], by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Eric Swenson briefs visitors during Lahaina site visit
    Col. Eric Swenson briefs visitors during Lahaina site visit
    Col. Eric Swenson briefs visitors during Lahaina site visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT