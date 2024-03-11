Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Flintlock 80th Anniversary: Jobwa Dance [Image 7 of 10]

    Operation Flintlock 80th Anniversary: Jobwa Dance

    JAPAN

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    A group of boys perform the Jobwa dance to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Operation flintlock, Feb. 2, 2024, at the Richardson theater, Kwajalein Atoll, in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Jobwa is a rarely held event put on by the Republic of the Marshall Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandt Self)

    TAGS

    Marshall Islands
    Operation Flintlock
    Kwajalein
    Jobwa

