Operation Flintlock 80th Anniversary: Jobwa Dance

A group of boys perform the Jobwa dance to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Operation flintlock, Feb. 2, 2024, at the Richardson theater, Kwajalein Atoll, in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Jobwa is a rarely held event put on by the Republic of the Marshall Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandt Self)

