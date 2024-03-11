Thunderbirds visit Cub Scouts Troop 247 at Edwards AFB

Cub Scouts Troop 247 at Edwards AFB had the privilege of a surprise visit by the USAF Thunderbird pilots and teammates during a regular meeting. The Cub Scouts were able to meet the pilots, ask questions and even get a few autographs. Cub Scouts is part of the Boy Scouts of America and consists of military and civilian children in grades K-5th. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Field)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 19:34
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
