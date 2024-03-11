Cub Scouts Troop 247 at Edwards AFB had the privilege of a surprise visit by the USAF Thunderbird pilots and teammates during a regular meeting. The Cub Scouts were able to meet the pilots, ask questions and even get a few autographs. Cub Scouts is part of the Boy Scouts of America and consists of military and civilian children in grades K-5th. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Field)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 19:34 Photo ID: 8282120 VIRIN: 240126-F-EY336-1005 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.97 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds visit Cub Scouts Troop 247 at Edwards AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Laisa Leao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.