    Thunderbirds visit Cub Scouts Troop 247 at Edwards AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    Thunderbirds visit Cub Scouts Troop 247 at Edwards AFB

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Laisa Leao 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    Cub Scouts Troop 247 at Edwards AFB had the privilege of a surprise visit by the USAF Thunderbird pilots and teammates during a regular meeting. The Cub Scouts were able to meet the pilots, ask questions and even get a few autographs. Cub Scouts is part of the Boy Scouts of America and consists of military and civilian children in grades K-5th. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Field)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds visit Cub Scouts Troop 247 at Edwards AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Laisa Leao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Edwards AFB
    Cub Scout
    412th Test Wing
    Troop 247

