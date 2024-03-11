AFWERX funds successful kitted maintenance enclosure product for improved DAF fleet sustainment

An aircraft maintainer demonstrates a representative aircraft structural repair using Cornerstone Research Group, or CRG’s, DIRT Bag DB-2424, a small 24” x 24” x 20” portable maintainer fabricated enclosure kit, or MFEK, at a CRG facility in 2010. The versatile product can accommodate a wide range of aircraft maintenance procedures such as grinding, sanding, temperature control, humidity control and foreign object debris containment. The DB-2424, which pairs with the much larger DB-6090 MFEK, was previously developed under an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research contract. (U.S. Air Force photo)

