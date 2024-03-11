AFWERX funds successful kitted maintenance enclosure product for improved DAF fleet sustainment

Cornerstone Research Group’s DIRT Bag DB-2424, a small 24” x 24” x 20” portable maintainer fabricated enclosure kit, or MFEK, that includes two hand ports, one hose port and one filter for routine maintenance, is set up for flightline testing on an aircraft wing at a Marine Corps Air Station facility in Dec. 2023. The DB-2424 enables debris- and dust-free structural repairs on localized areas of an aircraft and provides a controlled work environment that works the same way for every aircraft maintainer, every time. The DB-2424 is a sister product of and can be paired with the DIRT Bag DB-6090, a larger walk-in enclosure kit that is also portable, scalable and reconfigurable from 54” up to 90”. Both prototypes were developed under an Air Force Research Laboratory Small Business Innovation Research program. (U.S. Air Force photo)

