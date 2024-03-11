Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army medical developers put tech, treatments to test during Arctic Edge 24 [Image 6 of 6]

    Army medical developers put tech, treatments to test during Arctic Edge 24

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF–RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity joined a multinational military and government contingent to test developing medical technologies and treatments at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 4-10, 2024. As part of the U.S. Northern Command’s Arctic Edge 24 exercise, USAMMDA developers partnered with frontline military medical providers to conduct Below Zero Medicine exercises and experiments and assess the progress of the U.S. Army’s freeze-dried plasma and extreme cold weather shelter programs. Arctic Edge 24 is a U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise demonstrating the U.S. military’s capabilities in extreme cold weather, joint force readiness, and U.S. military commitment to mutual strategic security interests in the Arctic region. (U.S. Army Photo by Maddi Langweil/Released)

    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    Modernization
    Strategic
    Medical Development

