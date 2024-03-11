Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd SFS hosts interagency military working dog training at FAFB [Image 10 of 10]

    92nd SFS hosts interagency military working dog training at FAFB

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Sarge, a Providence Spokane Medical Center K-9, and his partner Patrick McKenna, Providence Sacred Heart Hospital K-9 supervisor, execute a scenario during a training event at Fairchild AFB, Washington, Feb. 21. 2024. Members of the 92nd Security Forces Squadron, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Providence Sacred Heart Hospital K-9 security team spent the day at the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape mock village conducting scenarios in narcotics and explosives detection and other tactical situations. Training events like this enhance combat readiness by exposing Fairchild AFB military working dogs and their handlers to different scenarios to build interoperability between agencies and strengthen the security posture of law enforcement agencies across the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 12:07
    Photo ID: 8281107
    VIRIN: 240221-F-TJ635-1213
    Resolution: 1430x737
    Size: 282.04 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd SFS hosts interagency military working dog training at FAFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    SERE
    MWD
    Interagency Training
    Explosives and Narcotics Detection

