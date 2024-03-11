92nd SFS hosts interagency military working dog training at FAFB

Members of the 92nd Security Forces Squadron, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Providence Sacred Heart Hospital perform law enforcement working dog training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 21. 2024. Members of the 92nd SFS, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Providence Sacred Heart Hospital K-9 security team spent the day at the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape mock village conducting scenarios in narcotics and explosives detection and other tactical situations. Training events like this enhance combat readiness by exposing Fairchild AFB military working dogs and their handlers to different scenarios to build interoperability between agencies and strengthen the security posture of law enforcement agencies across the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

