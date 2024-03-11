Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB Advisor Ranger Graduation [Image 2 of 2]

    SFAB Advisor Ranger Graduation

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Dakota Wilson, a U.S. Army advisor assigned to 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo with his team after graduating Ranger school at Ft. Moore, Ga., Mar. 8. The 1st SFAB employs advisors in support of geographic combatant command objectives to assist foreign security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    This work, SFAB Advisor Ranger Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    advisor
    ranger
    SFAB

