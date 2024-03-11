SFAB Advisor Ranger Graduation

Sgt. 1st Class Dakota Wilson, a U.S. Army advisor assigned to 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo after graduating Ranger school at Ft. Moore, Ga., Mar. 8. The 1st SFAB employs advisors in support of geographic combatant command objectives to assist foreign security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

