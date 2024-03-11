Lt. Col. Hetteberg Promotion

Maj. Phil Hetteberg, a logistics advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, is promoted to Lt. Col. during a ceremony at Ft. Moore, Ga., Feb. 27. The 1st SFAB employs advisors in support of geographic combatant command objectives to assist foreign security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
