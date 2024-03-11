Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Hetteberg Promotion [Image 3 of 4]

    Lt. Col. Hetteberg Promotion

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Maj. Phil Hetteberg, a logistics advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, is promoted to Lt. Col. during a ceremony at Ft. Moore, Ga., Feb. 27. The 1st SFAB employs advisors in support of geographic combatant command objectives to assist foreign security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:25
    Photo ID: 8280754
    VIRIN: 240227-A-JZ147-1002
    Resolution: 2736x4104
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Hetteberg Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Hetteberg Promotion
    Lt. Col. Hetteberg Promotion
    Lt. Col. Hetteberg Promotion
    Lt. Col. Hetteberg Promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    advisor
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT