U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct assessments of the Colombian Army Medical School in Bogota Colombia, Feb. 22. U.S. Army Advisors are in Colombia working to build interoperability with security force counterparts. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:18 Photo ID: 8280733 VIRIN: 240222-A-JZ147-1007 Resolution: 4104x2736 Size: 5.26 MB Location: CO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Assessments in Colombia [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.