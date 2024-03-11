Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Assessments in Colombia [Image 3 of 4]

    Medical Assessments in Colombia

    COLOMBIA

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct assessments of the Colombian Army Medical School in Bogota Colombia, Feb. 22. U.S. Army Advisors are in Colombia working to build interoperability with security force counterparts. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:18
    Photo ID: 8280731
    VIRIN: 240222-A-JZ147-1004
    Resolution: 3148x2099
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Assessments in Colombia [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Assessments in Colombia
    Medical Assessments in Colombia
    Medical Assessments in Colombia
    Medical Assessments in Colombia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    advisor
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT