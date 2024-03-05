Navy Exchange Service Command Visited by the Chief of the Supply Corps

Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Chief Executive Officer, retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi hosted Rear Adm. Kenneth W. Epps, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command and Chief of the Supply Corps, at its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on March 8, 2024. In addition to meeting NEXCOM senior leadership, Rear Adm. Epps toured NEX Oceana to see new products and initiatives, including the “Fleatery on the Go” food truck and the NEX Micro Market on the Naval Air Station Oceana flightline. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)





Date Taken: 03.07.2024
Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US