Allied Spirit 24 Participants Conduct Drone Training

A T-Swarm 800 drone equipped with Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System technology, a lasertag-like system used to facilitate accurate weapons training for participants during the Allied Spirit 24 exercise, descends back to the ground training field at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, March 10, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

