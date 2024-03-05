Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Spirit 24 Participants Conduct Drone Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Allied Spirit 24 Participants Conduct Drone Training

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Ayden Norcross 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    T-Swarm 800 drones, experimental drones currently being tested, hover above a training field for Allied Spirit 24 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, March 10, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 07:25
    Photo ID: 8280493
    VIRIN: 240310-Z-IU060-1368
    Resolution: 5050x3367
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Spirit 24 Participants Conduct Drone Training [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ayden Norcross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    7 ATC
    WeAreNATO
    AlliedSpirit
    Allied Spirit 24

