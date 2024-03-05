An image of two BattleBots, 15lb weight class, go head-to-head in the Battle Arena during BattleBots: Metal Mayhem tournament March 10, 2024 at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX. BattleBots: Metal Mayhem is a U.S. Army sponsored competition, which included college and highschool teams competing in a round robin type tournament. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 21:36
|Photo ID:
|8280193
|VIRIN:
|240310-A-TV877-2082
|Resolution:
|5084x3389
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Nicholas Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT