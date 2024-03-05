Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024 [Image 19 of 20]

    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A young BattleBot fan controls his own BattleBot as part of an interactive display at the BattleBot: Metal Mayhem tournament March 10, 2024 at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX. BattleBots: Metal Mayhem is a U.S. Army sponsored competition, which included college and highschool teams competing in a round robin type tournament. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 21:36
    Photo ID: 8280192
    VIRIN: 240310-A-TV877-4371
    Resolution: 6115x4077
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Nicholas Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Greatest Innovator in the History of the World panel during South by Southwest 2024
    The Greatest Innovator in the History of the World panel during South by Southwest 2024
    The Greatest Innovator in the History of the World panel during South by Southwest 2024
    The Greatest Innovator in the History of the World panel during South by Southwest 2024
    The Greatest Innovator in the History of the World panel during South by Southwest 2024
    The Greatest Innovator in the History of the World panel during South by Southwest 2024
    The Greatest Innovator in the History of the World panel during South by Southwest 2024
    The Greatest Innovator in the History of the World panel during South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024
    BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    CommunityOutReach
    SXSW
    Battlebots
    SXSW24
    SXSW2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT