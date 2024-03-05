BattleBots and the US Army host Metal Mayhem at South by Southwest 2024

A young BattleBot fan controls his own BattleBot as part of an interactive display at the BattleBot: Metal Mayhem tournament March 10, 2024 at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX. BattleBots: Metal Mayhem is a U.S. Army sponsored competition, which included college and highschool teams competing in a round robin type tournament. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman)

