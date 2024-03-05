Sgt. Ali Weisz Class of 2024 SEC Legends induction

Sgt. Allison Weisz, an instructor/shooter assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, and a Ole Miss alumni is inducted to the Southeastern Conference Legends class of 2024. Tiffany Daniels, the associate commissioner of the SEC, walked on stage with Weisz and presented her with the SEC Legends trophy at the Ole Miss vs. Florida game during the 2024 SEC Women's basketball tournament at Greenville, SC on March 9,2024.

