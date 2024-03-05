Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Ali Weisz Class of 2024 SEC Legends induction [Image 10 of 12]

    Sgt. Ali Weisz Class of 2024 SEC Legends induction

    GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. Allison Weisz, an instructor/shooter assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, and a Ole Miss alumn is inducted to the Southeastern Conference Legends class of 2024. Tiffany Daniels, the associate commisioner of the SEC, walked on stage with Weisz and presented her with the SEC Legends trophy at the Ole Miss vs. Florida game during the 2024 SEC Women's basketball tournament at Greenville, SC on March 9,2024.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 16:50
    Photo ID: 8279948
    VIRIN: 240308-A-UW671-5201
    Resolution: 3962x4000
    Size: 10.89 MB
    Location: GREENVILLE, SC, US
    SEC
    Legends
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

